CHS ladies beat Breaux Bridge; Highland tops St. Martinville

The Catholic High Lady Panthers beat Breaux Bridge 3-0 in a non-district volleyball match Wednesday.
CHS won 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.
Hana Maturin had 13 kills, 13 digs and an ace for Catholic High. Sydnee Raheem had 13 kills and a block. Holly Hebert had nine kills, 17 digs and an ace. Abigail Richthofen added eight kills, eight digs, two blocks and three aces. Anna Angelle had 42 assists and four aces. Allyson Baquet added 13 digs.
St. Thomas More 3, Catholic High 1
On Tuesday, Catholic High fell to St. Thomas More 25-23, 13-25, 20-5, 10-25.
Leading the Lady Panthers were Abigail Richthofen with 12 kills, 13 digs and an ace; Holly Hebert with six kills, an assist, eight digs and two aces; Sydnee Raheem with six kills and two blocks; Hana Maturin with five kills; Anna Angelle with 28 assists, 13 digs and an ace; and Allyson Baquet with 18 digs and an ace.
Highland Baptist 3, St. Martinville 0
Highland Baptist swept St. Martinville 25-17, 25-7,25-20 on Tuesday.
Marin Barras led HBCS with eight kills, eight digs and three aces. Mia Mitchell added six kills,1 1 digs and an ace; Natalie Broussard had four kills, one dig, one ace and one block; Cassi Boudreaux had eight digs; Bri Sensley had 17 assists, six digs, two aces and two kills; and Molly Touchet had two digs, two aces and one kill.