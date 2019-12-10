For a quarter, Catholic High played about as good a basketball game as possible.
The Panthers came out against Vandebilt and pummeled the Terriers from the opening tip as Javian Willis scored 13 of his team-high 22 points and Trace Williams added five as CHS bolted out to a 22-3 first quarter lead and looked as if it was going to win going away.
Well, maybe not that easily.
“It was the first opportunity play at full strength this year and we came out and shot the ball well, got to the rim a lot and offensively it was our best quarter of the year,” CHS boys basketball coach Josh Guilbeau said. “Then in the second quarter we kind of came back down to earth a little bit and Vandebilt started to get into that lead some.”
The Terriers outscored CHS 16-8 in the second quarter and cut into the big lead and only trailed by 10 points, 30-20, at halftime.
But the Panthers came back around in the second half and were able to hold onto the lead and eventually pick up the 57-52 win to improve to 3-2 on the season.
“We regrouped at halftime, made a few offensive adjustments,” Guilbeau said. “Overall, there was a little rust from our football guys and was able to hold on.
“No. 3 (Kenyon Charles) played great for them and he was on fire for the most part during the game. But he picked up a couple of fouls and he ended up fouling out.”
Charles had a game-high 24 points for Vandebilt (2-4).
Trey Amos scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Catholic High, who also had five points each from Matthew Andre and KK Reno in the win.
As for the season, despite the loss of last season’s leading scorer Kolbe Chretien to graduation, Guilbeau feels that he has the talent on the team make up for the loss as the Panthers start another season hoping to end up at the state tournament.
“I feel like we have the opportunity to have a team that could be as good or better than last year,” Guilbeau said. “We did lose a big portion of our scoring but I feel that we have some guys who can step up into that position and if we find the individual or couple of individuals who can produce that offensive output for us, I think that we can be a really solid team.
“I think that defensively we can defend and rebound with anybody. I think that we have to work on that scoring touch this year.”
To that end, Guilbeau feels that low-scoring games will help the Panthers this year.
“That’s going to be our goal,” the CHS coach said. “I always emphasize defense. This year more than usual,
“I really want us to focus on being a really good defensive team because at times we may struggle offensively.”
Whereas in the past Guilbeau had one of two players he would count on, this year’s version of Panther basketball may be a true team effort.
“I think that it’s going to have to be a true team effort this year,” Guilbeau said. “We have seniors, Trey Amos, Preston Cestia, Javian Willis and Sam Trotter are all guys that have started, are starting or will start in the future.
“That group of seniors is going to be really important to what we do.”
And the ultimate goal is still out there, making the state tournament for the first time.
“That would be great,” Guilbeau said.
“But it’s a long season and we have to see how it plays out.”