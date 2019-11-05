Catholic High, Highland Baptist at ESA head up the Teche Area as the Louisiana High School Athletic Assocition volleyball playoff brackets were released Monday.
ESA has the highest area seed, fouth in Division V; Catholic High is the 10 seed in Division IV and Highland Baptist is the 11th seed in Division V.
Other area teams in the playoffs are Delcambre, the 26 seed in Division IV; Franklin, the 31st seed in Division IV and St. Martinville, the 27th seed in Division III.
Catholic High (30-11) will open the playoffs at home Wednesday when the Lady Panthers will play host to No. 22 seed Port Allen (6-16) at 5 p.m.
Highland Baptist (24-15) will also play at 5 p.m. Wednesday when the Lady Bears take on No. 22 seed Crescent City (12-13).
The only other playoff contests to have a date and time set is St. Martinville (11-20), which will play at Lutcher (21-13) Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Franklin (5-27), which will travel to No. 2 seed Dunham (32-6) for a Wednesday at 5 p.m. contest as well.
There hasn’t been a time announced yet for ESA’s (23-12) game against West St. John (8-15) or Delcambre’s (7-21) game at No. 7 seed Notre Dame (25-18).
In fact, the winner of the Catholic High/Port Allen game will play the winner of the Delcambre/Notre Dame contest in the second round with that winner heading to the Pontchartrain Center for the LHSAA State Volleyball Tournament in two weeks.