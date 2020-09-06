CHS grad Avery Guidry signs with LSU Alexandria

The nationwide shutdown in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers starting in March threw a monkey wrench not only into the spring high school sports seasons, ending the senior years for athletes across the state, but also put a roadblock in the way of many of those seniors hoping to continue their athletic careers in college.
Avery Guidry, one of those seniors at CHS this spring, and his family didn’t let that stop him from pursuing a college career. After a standout summer league season, Guidry signed a national letter of intent Friday to play baseball at LSU Alexandria.
“He never gave up,” CHS head baseball coach David Jordan said. “This is a 2020 grad here who really didn’t have a summer place to go (play baseball).”
Not being able to play in the spring was tough, Guidry said.
“It was just so heartbreaking,” he said. “I couldn’t get out on the baseball field and finish my senior year. I’ve been working my whole life for that moment, and just to say I can’t get that, it was really heartbreaking. But I had to overcome it, and eventually I got through it.”
Jordan said the family asked if he had a spot on his summer team, but the coach didn’t. He did suggest looking around, though most teams had already filled their sports, and that led to Guidry contacting Team Louisiana coach Jeremy Picard, who had a spot open for the CHS multi-sport athlete.
“Fortunately, Coach Picard with Team Louisiana got him a position, and he really shined,” Jordan said. “I’m pretty sure LSUA knew of Avery, but for them to sign him they’d have had to see a lot more of him this summer. Speaking with Team Louisiana, he had a great summer — pitched very well, hit very well.”
“Great program,” Guidry said. “I absolutely loved playing with them. They give you a lot of exposure, and from there all the coaches helped me out trying to find places to go, and eventually it worked out for me.”
He said it was definitely a big part in him getting the chance to play for LSUA.
Guidry also played football for the Panthers, which Jordan mentioned as he coached him in the secondary as well as in baseball. Both Jordan and CHS principal Stella Arabie praised Guidry’s work ethic and attention to detail.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Jordan said. “He’s a diamond for somebody because he’s so versatile. You can’t coach speed. He’s got great instincts on the baseball field. He’s got a good arm. He’s real close to a five-tool player. Don’t get me wrong, I think football helped Avery, but now you’re looking at a really good baseball player who’s going to be trained the whole year, not getting beat up. Avery played 14, 15 games every football season.”
Jordan said he knows Guidry will work hard on the field and in the classroom, and advised him to keep his priorities straight — faith and family, school, then athletics.
Guidry said he’d like to continue to show leadership in college.
“Whenever somebody’s down you’ve got to pick them up, you can’t just leave them down like that,” he said. “You’ve always got to be a team player.”
The Generals plan to use Guidry as a pitcher and an infielder.
“Wherever they need me, I’ll play,” he said.
Guidry said his first college goal is to get a degree in kinesiology.
“God first, education second and baseball third, like Coach Jordan said,” Guidry said.