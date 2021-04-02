CHS girls win, boys fall to Teurlings

The Catholic High School tennis teams played Teurlings Catholic at Acadiana Park on On Thursday, March 6, with the girls winning their match and the boys falling to TCHS.
The CHS girls won their match 5-2. Lauren Fremin and Olivia Cestia won their singles matches. Catholic High’s top two girls doubles teams fought their way into tiebreakers, with No. 1 Phoebe Neuville and Rosemary Davis just falling short with a tiebreaker score of 9-7 and No. 2 Kate Avery Ditch and Lauren Cestia coming out on top with a tiebreaker score of 7-3. Kynnedi Ledet/Annie Dupuy along with Ava Fortier/Cameron Schwing both won their doubles matches to help beat the Rebels.
The boys squad had a tougher day, falling to the stronger and deeper Teurlings team by the score of 6-2.
Matthew Moore fell to Division 2 state runner-up Joseph Guidry at No. 1 singles, while James Wassell lost his first singles match of the year to JP Travasos.
Doubles would proved difficult against the Rebels, picking up wins on courts 5 and 6 by doubles pairs Hayes Lipari/Gabriel Lamperez and Jake Lissard/Seth Dugas.