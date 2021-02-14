CHS girls overcome weather, Ouachita Christian to reach semis

The Catholic High School girls’ soccer team faced unfamiliar conditions on multiple fronts in a Division IV quarterfinal playoff match against Ouachita Christian School in Monroe.
A decision to stay outside to get a little more work in the frigid weather proved to be the right one, and Sixth-seeded CHS turned a 1-0 halftime edge into a 3-1 win over the No. 3 seed to advance to a home semifinal game against Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans).
“It was pretty tough based on the weather being really, really cold,” CHS coach Miles Guy said while on the team bus headed back from North Louisiana to New Iberia. “I don’t think we’ve had a game in that kind of weather all season. It was very, very windy. It’s always going on the road in that type of weather. It was a tough game.”
At halftime, instead of going inside, the team stayed outside and tried to keep the players as warm as possible and worked on passing the ball.
“Not even the staying warm part, just touching the ball a little bit more in the elements and understanding we’ve got 40 minutes left,” he said.
Kiera Green scored the first-half goal on what Guy said was an amazing shot, and Anna Broussard added the two second-half goals for the Lady Panthers.
“They definitely were prepared a little more for the way we attack,” Guy said. “We kind of started off slow.”
In the second half the Panthers started to show their worth and began stringing passes together, he said, and were able to shut OCS down.
The next game presents another challenge.
“Thankfully we’re at home,” Guy said. “ASH is going to be a really good opponent coming out of New Orleans. I think technically they’ll be just as good as us.
“The biggest thing is we have to be solid defensively again, solid, confident. Like I said, just go out with a lot of pride and a lot of effort, and understand you have one game to win, anybody’s game, and you’re in the state championship. Not to be afraid of anything, any opponent, just go out there and play hard, play your best, the way we’ve been playing.”