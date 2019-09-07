Vermilion Catholic quarterback Drew Lege threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles scored twice in the third quarter to break open a close game and pull away for the 43-32 non-district win over Catholic High Friday night at CHS.
Moe Maxile had 49 yards and a touchdown rushing and Andre LeBlanc added 57 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, who led 27-26 at halftime and built a 40-27 lead by the end of the third quarter and held on for the win.
CHS quarterback Trey Amos rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and completed 10-of-16 passes for 130 yards and another score for the Panthers, who matched VCHS touchdown for touchdown in the first half, but couldn't keep that pace up in the second half.
Trey Henry rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (0-1) who travel to Breaux Bridge next week.
Kaplan 32, Franklin 12
FRANKLIN — Travis Zeno had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to J'Michael Gray as Franklin stayed with Kaplan for a half, but the Pirates were able to pull away in the second half for the 32-12 non-district win Friday.
The visting Pirates were able to build a 16-0 lead in the first quarter before Franklin closed to 16-12 at halftime but couldn't get any closer.
The Hornets (0-1) travel to Central Lafouche next week.
Lafayette Christian 7, Westgate 0
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Christian was able to score on its first possession of the game and then the Westgate defense clamped down on LCA after that but the Tiger offense couldn't score any points as WHS fell to LCA 7-0 in a non-district game Friday at Lafayette Christian.
Westgate (0-1) travels to Vandebilt Catholic next week.
Breaux Bridge 27, New Iberia 6
Gavan Courville threw three touchdown passes and Kavion Martin rushed for a fourth as Breaux Bridge handed New Iberia Senior High a 26-7 loss Friday to spoil the debut of new NISH coach Curt Ware.
Courville's touchdown passes were all in the first half as the Tigers built a 20-0 lead at the break.
NISH finally got on the board on an 48 yard touchdown run by Markell Linzer to cut the lead to 20-6 but the Jackets couldn't get any closer.
Linzer led NISH with 68 yards rushing on nine carries while Tyce Fusilier added 55 yards on 11 totes.
The Jackets return to action Friday at Carencro, Breaux Bridge plays host to Catholic High.
Lafayette 66, Jeanerette 20
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette scored on each of their first three possessions and the Lion defense added an interception return for a score, all in the first quarter, as LHS built a 45-6 lead by halftime.
Jeanerette returns to action Friday at home against St. John while Lafayette High plays host to St. Martinville
In other games played Friday, Highland Baptist beat Houma Christian 50-6; Westminster Christian beat Delcambre 26-14; Patterson beat West St. Mary 14-12; Centerville beat Ascension Christian 50-28; Ascension Episcopal beat Erath 34-27; St. Martinville beat Cecilia 25-12 and on Thursday night, St. John beat Hanson 48-0
Information on those games was not immediately available. Check back at Iberianet.com for more information on those contests