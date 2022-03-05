Purchase Access

The Catholic High tennis team hosted David Thibodeaux at Willow Wood Park on Thursday, ending the day with big results early in the season.

Girl’s Singles:

Ava Fortier, 8-3

Holly Hebert, 2-8

Girl’s Doubles:

Olivia Cestia and Phoebe Neuville, 8-0

Rosemary Davis and Audrey Romero, 8-0

Kate Avery Ditch and Ava Fortier, 8-1

Kynnedi Ledet and Paige Evans, 8-2

Boy’s Singles:

James Wassell, 3-6, 1-6

Jace Arceneaux, 8-1

Boy’s Doubles:

John Wassell and Elliot Haik, 8-2

Reese Provost and William Russell, 8-0

Ashton Segura and Hayes Lipari, 8-0

Seth Dugas and Austin Scurrio, 9-7

The Panthers will return to action at home on Tuesday when they host Ascension Episocopal School.

Matches will begin at 3 p.m.

