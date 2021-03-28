CHS falls victim to walks and errors

Catholic High pitchers Robert Minvielle and Carter Fletcher held Ascension Episcopal without an earned run in the District 7-2A opener on Friday, but the Panthers fell victim to walks and errors in a 4-2 loss.
“We beat ourselves,” CHS coach David Jordan said. “It’s nothing complex. When you lose a 4-2 game and give up only three hits, it’s not good.
“To beat a good team like that, you have to execute. It can’t just be a sometime thing, it has to be an all-the-time thing. It’s been the story of our year. We’ve had a lot of good teams right where we want them, and we can’t execute. It’s simple things, too. Things that we work on daily.”
After falling behind 2-0, the Panthers tied the contest in the bottom of the fourth.
Seagan Segura and Willie Regard had back-to-back singles and both came around to score after Robert Minvielle laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt.
“Seagan Segura has been extremely hot at the plate,” Jordan said. “John Cole Broussard, our shortstop, has been swinging the bat well. Willie Regard, the center fielder, has been swinging it well. Nick Boutte, too.”
Ascension starting pitcher Logan Overton lasted four innings and struck out seven before giving way to Hayden Cormier, who threw three innings of hitless relief.
“They had a really good arm in Overton,” Jordan said. “He got us good. I didn’t think he was good enough to get five strikeouts in a row.
“We’ve seen some really good arms this year and played a tough schedule to be able to beat teams like this and beat arms like this, but you can’t strike out five times in a row. That’s disappointing.”
In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Gators (16-2, 1-0) scored twice without a hit. Willie Kerstetter and Cole Simon were able to cross the plate when the Panthers committed two errors and walked two hitters.
“Carter Fletcher didn’t have a great inning in the sixth, but he still battled back with the bases loaded,” Jordan said.
“We had a bad throw that pulled the catcher off base on a force play at the plate, and then we couldn’t field a ground ball.”
Minvielle, who lasted four innings, allowed three hits. Fletcher pitched three innings of hitless relief with five walks.
“The plan was to use our two good arms and save Carter for the back end,” Jordan said. “His curveball has usually been a little bit sharper. Aside from Carter’s walks in that one inning, he pitched well.
“He gave up those walks and still had an opportunity to get out of that inning with no runs scored if we just threw the ball straight and caught the baseball. I thought our pitchers threw well enough to win.”
The Panthers (3-13, 0-1) have dropped four one-run games while playing a tough non-district schedule that included Notre Dame, Acadiana, E.D. White, Parkview Baptist and Walker.
“We revisited our team goals,” Jordan said. “One of them is to win a district championship, which we can still do. We’re going to need some help now. They continue to work hard. That’s the great thing about this club. The morale is up. That’s all I can ask. They just have to find a way to not beat themselves.
“Right now, I think there are a lot of mental expectations for a good club and our record is disappointing. They have to learn to overcome that, not to look at that. I think we still have the potential to be a really good club at the end if we can stay mentally tough.”
CHS 3, STM 2
On Saturday, CHS beat St. Thomas More in Lafayette with three runs in the fifth inning.
Noah Broussard and John Cole Broussard both doubled and drove in runs and Seagan Segura also had a hit and an RBI.
John Cole Broussard had two hits, Nick Boutte, Zac Farris and Noah Broussard scored runs and Zachery Napier and Carter Fletcher had hits.
Napier pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two hits and one run with five walks. Farris pitched 1 2/3 innings for the save, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.
Joshua Stevenson and Tanner Hornback had RBIs for the Cougars.
Thomas Couvillon took the loss for St. Thomas More in relief of starter Barron Sawyer.
Couvillon gave up two runs, both unearned, on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in two innings.
Sawyer allowed one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Stevenson pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and struck out one batter.