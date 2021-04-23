CHS falls to STM; Tigers win

St. Thomas More scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to open up a three-run lead after Catholic High School had clawed back to within a single run in their non-district baseball game Tuesday, then held on in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-5 win over the Panthers.
STM, which is sixth in the latest unofficial Division II power rankings, built a 6-0 lead on single runs in the first and third innings and a four-run outburst in the fourth.
Catholic High, No. 10 in the latest Division III power rankings, answered with its own four-run fourth inning, then made it a 6-5 game with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The Cougars tacked on the two runs in the seventh and held CHS scoreless in the bottom to escape with the win.
The Cougars outhit Catholic High 11-8, but CHS drew five walks from St. Thomas More pitching while only surrendering two walks to STM.
Carter Fletcher took the loss after allowing six runs, only two earned, on five hits with a walk and a strikeout in 3 1/3 innings. Robert Minvielle gave up two unearned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.
Thomas Couvillon earned the win, allowing four earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings. Andrew Stringer allowed one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings before Michael Landry came in to shut the Panthers out for the final 1 2/3 innings on two hits and a walk.
Fletcher doubled and drove in three runs, and Nick Boutte and William Regard each went 2-for-4 to lead the Panthers at the plate, with Regard scoring a run. Trey Delahoussaye singled and drove in a run, Zac Farris had a hit, Jack Chauvin scored twice, John Cole Broussard walked twice and scored a run and Layne Lipari walked and drove in a run.
Nine-hole hitter Austin Romero went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars. Josh Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run, Hayes Trahan was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Adam Faust went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Landon Morrow added a hit and an RBI with both of his team’s walks, Jack Stefanski had a hit and scored a run and Jaxon Manuel scored twice.
Loreauville 4, Ascension Episcopal 2
LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville jumped out to a 2-0 lead and added single runs in the third and fifth innings to beat Ascension Episcopal in a District 7-2A baseball game Wednesday.
AES had single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Riley Marcotte pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, striking out nine batters.
Bronson Louviere had a hit and an RBI to pace the Tigers at the plate.
Loreauville is eighth in the latest unofficial Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, while the Blue Gators are fourth in Division III.