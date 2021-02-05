Catholic High School and Episcopal School of Acadiana each drew byes in the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Division IV boys’ soccer playoffs after earning the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.
The LHSAA released its playoff brackets for four divisions on Wednesday. First-round games must be played by Saturday with regional games scheduled between Sunday and Thursday.
Erath was the only other Teche Area boys’ team earning a bid as the No. 24 seed in Division III.
Catholic High (11-1-0) awaits the winner of the Rapides-Dunham game. Rapides (8-5-3) is seeded 15th and Dunham (5-6-2) is 18th.
ESA (12-3-2) will play the winner of No. 14 seed St. Thomas Aquinas (6-6-3) and No. 19 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal (8-6) in the regional round.
Pope Jo hn Paul II (13-4-2) is the top seed in Division IV.
Erath (8-8-1) opens the playoffs at No. 9 seed David Thibodaux (8-4-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday at LUS Fiber Stadium located at Moore Park. University Lab (11-1-3) is the top seed in Division III.
New Iberia (4-11-1) was 37th in the boys’ Division I power rankings. Catholic High of Baton Rouge (12-2) is the top seed in Division I.
Westgate (0-11) was 35th in Division II. Holy Cross (21-4-2) is the top seed in Division II.
St. Martinville (5-7-2) finished one spot out of the Division III rankings at No. 25 in the power points, with the top 24 teams getting playoff bids.
Girls’ Soccer
Teche Area girls’ teams earning playoff bids were Catholic High, the No. 6 seed in Division IV; ESA, seeded No. 9 in Division IV; and Highland Baptist, seeded 12th in Division IV.
CHS (13-7-2) had a first-round bye and plays No. 11 Pope John Paul II (6-3-4), which beat No. 22 seed Westminster Christian 4-1 in the first round.
ESA (9-5-4) was scheduled to open the playoffs against No. 24 seed Vermilion Catholic (5-8-1).
Highland Baptist (9-3-3) opened against No. 21 Riverside Academy (5-4-2).
New Iberia (2-1) was the 41st seed in Division I. Dominican (18-0-1) is the top seed.
Westgate (0-9) was the No. 36 seed in Division II, with Lakeshore (16-4-1) the top seed.
In Division III, St. Martinville (2-7-2) and Erath (7-7) were seeded 26th and 27th, respectively. Loyola Prep (18-5-2) was the top seed.