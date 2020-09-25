New Catholic High head football coach Scott Wattigny saw some things that could be improved upon but for the most part was pleased with how his offense and defense performed in the Panthers’ scrimmage against Avoyelles High Thursday ahead of next week’s season opener at home against De La Salle High.
“I thought it went well for us,” Wattigny said after the roughly two-hour scrimmage that featured a live quarter of action where the CHS defense hold Avoyelles out of the end zone and ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from K.K. Reno to Nick Boutte as the clock ran out.
“The finished of the live quarter was exciting,” Wattigny said. “Offenively we played well and did some things right but there are some things that we need to clean up before we play De La Salle next week.”
Wattigny, who took over for the retired Brent Indest in January, lauded the backfield of Reno, Marco Austin and Cole Broussard for their play.
“The all played well and showed what they can do on offense,” Wattigny said.
Defensively, the new head coach was complimentary towards Ross Molbert, Boutte, Carson Stiles but had praise for all of his defenders
“We played about 15 on defense and all of them played well and we had hats on the ball,” he said.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to play at Barbe in the third week of the season but with the eight game schedule, due to changes from Covid-29, the third game of the season became the opener. With the Lake Charles area still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the game was changed and the Panthers will play host to De La Salle Friday in the opener.