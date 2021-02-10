Catholic High boys’ basketball coach Josh Guilbeau didn’t mince words after his team’s 60-55 win over West Saint Mary on Monday.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Guilbeau said. “We’ll see what happens in the power rankings, but it’s our biggest win of the season so far.”
The Panthers (8-10, 5-6 in District 7-2A) avenged a previous 11-point loss to the Wolfpack in Baldwin behind a balanced scoring attack.
Junior guard KK Reno paced CHS with 18 points, followed by Hiram Eugene (13), Luke Lissard (11) Russell Davis (10) and Trace Williams (9).
“We didn’t have a lot of substituting tonight,” said Guilbeau, who was without injured starter D.J. Neuville. “We kind of rode five guys tonight.
“Kylen Chretien came off the bench and helped us out a little bit, but I felt like West St. Mary — as good a team as they are — basketball is about matchups, and we’re a good matchup with West St. Mary.”
The Panthers raced to a 10-2 lead and were ahead by as many as 10 points in the first half. A 3-pointer by Reno at the buzzer gave CHS a 27-18 halftime advantage.
“We played them well at their place,” Guilbeau said. “I think we missed 15 free throws, lost by 11 and had 28 turnovers the first time we played them.
“It’s hard to win that way. I told our guys that if we cleaned those things up, we’d be alright. We’d have an opportunity to win, and that’s what happened tonight.”
The 60 points scored by the Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Division III, were easily their most in a game this season.
“We don’t have anybody averaging in double-figures right now,” Guilbeau said. “We don’t score a lot of points as a team, but I know what we’re capable of.
“Sometimes we can get one or two going. Tonight, we had all five guys contributing. We’re tough … anybody’s tough when you get all five guys contributing, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Reno was limited to 4 points in the 57-46 loss at WSM in January.
“He had a lot of foul trouble last time we played them,” Guilbeau said. “He may have played a quarter and a half in that game. He had three fouls in the first five or six minutes so he sat a lot of that game.
“We were still in it without KK on the floor in that game, so I knew tonight we’d have a chance if we played like we were capable of.”
Lissard hit an early 3-pointer and added 6 points in the third quarter.
“Luke has been coming on as the year has progressed,” Guilbeau said. “He’s a guy that I’ve leaned on a lot.
“He has a lot of potential and offensively, he performed as well as he has all year. He’s been coming into the gym and getting extra reps.
Davis scored 8 of his 10 points in the second half, which saw the Panthers withstand a furious comeback bid by the Wolfpack (14-8, 8-3).
“Russell Davis is a big, physical kid who is always around the basket rebounding and finishing offensive rebounds,” Guilbeau said.
“Hiram Eugene had a couple of big steals which resulted in lay-ups. He attacks the rim a lot and when he finishes a whole lot, we’re a different team.”
Williams scored 7 of his 9 points in the first half.
“I feel we have a number of guards who can handle the ball,” Guilbeau said. “We still didn’t make the free throws down the stretch that would have put us ahead more comfortably. That’s something we’ll have to clean up.”
West Saint Mary was without O’Shawn Smith (ankle), who scored 30 in the first matchup vs. CHS. The Wolfpack got 19 points from Bryson Colbert, 18 from Deyontre Fuselier and 12 from J’Kylon Ceaser.