CHS beats Southside

YOUNGSVILLE — The Catholic High School volleyball team beat Southside High 3-1 in a non-district volleyball match Wednesday.
CHS dropped the first game 20-25, then won the next three 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 to even its record at 1-1 on the year.
Hana Maturin had 11 kills, two blocks, nine digs and an ace for CHS. Abigail Richthofen had nine kills, 13 digs and an ace; Sydneè Raheem had 14 kills and a dig; Anna Angelle added 35 assists, a kill and nine digs; and Allyson Baquet had 18 digs, six aces and an assist.