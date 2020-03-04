Javian Willis led the way with 18 points and Trey Amos was right behind with 16 as Catholic High advanced to the regional round of the LHSAA Division III state basketball playoffs with a 45-34 win over Notre Dame Tuesday.
With the win, No. 8 seed Catholic High will travel to Baton Rouge to face top-seeded Dunham in the quarterfinals Friday night.
Trace Williams added six points KK Reno added three points and Sam Trotter finished with two points for the Panthers, who held leads of 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 35-34 at the end of the third quarter against the ninth-seed Pioneers.
St. Martinville 60,
Lutcher 42
LUTCHER — Datayvious Gabriel and Harvey Broussard each had 15 points and Jalen Mitchell added 14 as No. 10 seed St. Martinville went on the road and upset No. 7 seed Lutcher 60-42 in the regional round of the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday night.
SMSH will go on the road Friday night to play No. 2 seed Wossman in the quarterfinals with the winner advancing the the LHSAA Marsh Madness Tournament next week in Lake Charles.
SMSH held leads of 12-7 at the end of the first quarter; 19-18 at halftime and 39-28 at the end of the third quarter.
D’Wayne Winnfield and Jacoby Williams each had 10 points for Lutcher.
in the playoff loss.