LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Lady TIgers had runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday but couldn’t come up with the game-winning hit as Catholic High beat the Lady TIgers 6-5, avenging the earlier District 7-2A loss to Loreauville and putting both teams in a tie for first place for the district title with one distirct game remaining in the final week of the regular season.
LHS jumped out early on Catholic High powered by two home runs in the bottom of the first but Catholic High scored three runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the third to take a 6-3 lead.
LHS clawed back with two runs to pull within one run of the Lady Panthers but couldn’t come all the way back for the win.
Loreauville fell to 20-7 overall and 10-1 in district while CHS improved to 17-8 and 10-1 as well.
LHS closes out district play Saturday at Delcambre and then closes out the regular season Tuesday at Sacred Heart of Ville Platte.
Catholic High closes out the district schedule today at home against Ascension Episcopal and then closes out the regular season Monday on the road at Erath and Tuesday at home against New Iberia Senior High.
In other softball games Wednesday, New Iberia lost 6-5 to Acadiana; St. Martinville beat Livonia 4-2, Westgate beat Rayne 7-4; Erath lost to Crowley 10-1 andCenterville lost to Central Catholic 17-1.
Westgate 7, Rayne 4
Against Rayne, Kamryn Fontenot had three hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs; Hannah Tauzin had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs; Braylyn Menard had two hits, including a double and scored a run and Jessica Simon had a double and scored a run.
Jolie Gary was the winning pitcher as she allowed four runs on nine hits in seven innings.
Westgate closes out the season Friday against St. Martinville.