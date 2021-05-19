Catholic High School is among several Teche Area football teams are getting their spring work in as weather permits after seeing the 2020 spring canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That end to the spring before it even began was one of the obstacles the Panthers had to overcome last season as the squad was unable to begin fully working under new head coach Scott Wattigny’s system until the fall practices began.
Catholic High went on to reach the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs before falling top-seeded Isidore Newman on the road in New Orleans by a 14-7 count.