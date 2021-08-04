Catholic High junior quarterback Jack Chauvin is set to take over the Panthers’ offense this season, which will allow coach Scott Wattigny to run a more versatile scheme.
Last year, KK Reno took the vast majority of snaps under center and while CHS enjoyed a successful season with a run to the Division III quarterfinals, the offense was somewhat one-dimensional.
Reno, who ranked third in the Lafayette metro area with 1,049 rushing yards, carried 196 times for 17 touchdowns. That was the highest number of carries for any metro area player with Rayne tailback Ron Charles a distant second with 158 rushes.
“That was the M.O. for last year,” Wattigny said. “It’s going to be huge for Jack to allow our offense to be more dynamic where we can get the ball into other people’s hands.
“One of the primary reasons for the move at quarterback was to try and utilize KK’s talent in other areas. We also feel like he’ll be able to distribute the ball to Cambridge Hall and Shea Lee.”
Chauvin (5-9, 155) is a dual-threat quarterback who will play other positions at times.
“Jack has a good skillset, talent-wise,” Wattigny said. “He throws the ball well. He runs well. He has the ability to make people miss in space.
“He’ll be able to keep defenses honest. I think he does a good job of reading defenses in the option game. He has a nice touch on the ball. We’re going to use him a lot in play-action and sprint-outs.”
When Reno does take over at quarterback on occasion, Chauvin will switch positions with the senior.
“Jack will replace KK, whether it’s at running back, receiver or even fullback,” Wattigny said. “I think he’s right where he needs to be in terms of his progression. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team, which is what you want and need from your quarterback.”
Chavin will have the luxury of playing behind a large, veteran offensive line that includes Nicholas Aguillard (5-10, 225, Sr), Marcus Jacob (5-8, 200, Sr.), Russell Lewis (6-3, 275, Sr.), Jaden Nicholas (6-0, 240, Sr.) and Paul Billeaud (5-10, 270, Sr.).
“Jack is very fortunate to come into a situation where he’s surrounded by a group of guys with a tremendous amount of experience,” Wattigny said. “Our starting fullback, Marco Austin, also returns, which gives you six guys blocking for our quarterback that have a lot of career playing time under their belts.”