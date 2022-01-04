Madison Champagne scored her 100th goal in front of a large home crowd on Monday against Vermilion Catholic.
“It feels good, I guess,” Champagne said. “I never really thought I would score a hundred, but I did. My sister assisted the 100th goal. She assisted like 75 percent of my goals.”
Highland’s soccer program is only in its fifth year, but has performed well despite the program’s relative youth.
“My eighth grade year was the first time that we had a middle school team, then we had a JV team my freshman year. We had our first varsity team my Sophomore year and we’ve had varsity since.”
According to Shawn Champagne, her father and longtime coach at Highland, Madison’s goal scoring began in the eight grade and has improved year after year. Three goals as a middle schooler led to 15 goals as a freshman, followed by 27 goals in her sophomore year and 40 as a junior. Madison currently has 16 goals in her senior season, with seven games remaining.
When asked about how she likes being coached by her dad, Madison said the challenges are worth it.
“I like it because you have somebody to talk to and I can talk to him and he can communicate to the coaches, so it’s a little bit easier in the communication department. It’s special, because not many people get to have their dad coach them,” she said.
Champagne was able to score the 100th goal in front of friends and family, and the goal was assisted by her sister, Maegan Champagne.
“It feels nice to know that everybody supports me,” she said of the career mark. “Thanks to the team for helping me, and the coaches for supporting me to get 100 goals. Thanks to the people that show up to practice and work hard for us to have a team and the school for supporting us.”
According to Highland head coach Fafadji Acouetey, Champagne isn’t just a great goal scorer for the Lady Bears.
“It’s my second year coaching her,” he said. “She is a phenomenal player. When she says she is going to play, she plays. As a striker, I like her a lot, the way she thinks and plays. She’s a player that you want to have on your team, and always makes a difference.
“When you’re wishing for that last goal to come, that’s the player that you want. I like her attitude as a teammate; she isn’t just a good player but she has a good attitude. She helps her teammates. She’s a good captain and leader. She’s the package that any coach would wish to have on their team.”
For Shawn Champagne, his daughter’s 100th goal was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to her team, not just as a goal scorer but also as a leader.
“We are very proud of Madison for her accomplishments on and off the field and (for) being such a role model for many of Highland’s younger players,” he said. “We have heard from those players and their parents and it’s evidenced by their notes on the ball they signed tonight.
“She is truly a team player and capable of playing any position on the field. Striker has just turned out to be where she is most beneficial to the team. She was part of the group that helped get school soccer started at Highland with a middle school team in her eighth grade year, and has always been a key part of continuing to build the program, even helping with middle school practices and taking time to work with younger players. Scoring goals is only part of her overall value to the team.”
Madison Champagne and the rest of the Lady bears will be back in action on Thursday when they begin district play against Opelousas Catholic.