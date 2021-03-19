BROUSSARD — Justin Lower has played some of his best golf amongst the blustery winds of Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club.
The 31-year-old Lower has played in a total of 97 Korn Ferry Tour events. He has finished in the top three a total of three times, with two of those coming at Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, which of course is played at Le Triomphe.
So why does Lower play so well on the course?
“I couldn’t tell you,” Lower said. “I don’t even know, still figuring that out. But I just love it here. The course, I’d say most guys don’t like it, I do. It fits my eye. I can maybe play it in my sleep, I know where to hit every shot, I know where the wind’s going to be in every direction.”
In 2019, Lower shot 19-under par and lost in a playoff to Vince Covello. The year prior, Lower finished in third place.
In Thursday’s first round of this year’s tournament, Lower shot a two-under 69.
“Maybe the food’s the secret,” Lower joked. “The corn macque choux and the pork chops and all that, maybe that might be the secret. It’s just a place that I really love and I would like to continue to play well here as long as I’m here.”
After last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lower and a field of more than 100 golfers teed off on Thursday for the first round of the tournament now in its 30th year.
With a cold front coming in late Wednesday following a severe thunderstorm system, the conditions proved to be challenging.
“It played really tough,” Lower said. “I can’t really explain what happened on 14, it’s playing tough with the wind. I just hit this shot, I was trying to play a hold cut against the wind and it just squirted out to the right. It hit this tree so hard it sounded like Arnold Palmer ripping a drive on Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf in 1962. A tough double there, but I had two good saves on 16 and 17 to keep the round going, and it’s always nice to end with a birdie on 18 (tap-in).”
Taylor Montgomery found the course challenging as well, especially No. 9
“Hole 9 is brutal,” said Montgomery who shot a three-under 68 on Thursday. “I hit 3-wood, wedge in the practice round and today I hit 3-wood, hybrid, and got up and down from the bunker. The wind change made it really tough. It was the complete opposite from the practice round.”
Montgomery wasn’t the only one who was humbled by that hole. Andrew Novak, who won the Suncoast Classic in 2020, shot a three-under 68 as well and his lone bogey on the morning was at No. 9.
“I bogeyed 9, it was my only bogey of the day,” Novak said. “I hit everything I could with a 4-iron for my second shot. I don’t know what the numbers are, but it’s going to be playing at four and a half. Practice round I hit like a smooth driver just down to the corner, didn’t even play it super aggressive, I think I had like an 8 or 7 iron in. Today it was a completely different hole.”
For Montgomery, a Las Vegas native who has a pair of runner-up finishes in his three-year career, his mindset at this week’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open is different from what it was the last time he was in the tournament when he finished tied for 52nd in 2019.
“This is my second year,” Montgomery said. “This was my first Monday qualifier that I got through two years ago, and then I played and I birdied the last two, 17 and 18, to make the cut, so that was something to remember. That was very different than it is now, knowing that I’m in next week and can keep on playing. It’s not boring, but it’s repetitive. Whereas there it was like life or death, boy I better play good in this tournament, so it was very different.”
Like Lower, Max Greyserman has previously played well at Le Triomphe. During his rookie season in 2019, Greyserman shot a 14-under par to finish tied for 13th which was one of his four Top 25 finishes that season.
Despite a double bogey on No. 10, Greyserman managed to rally with birdies on 14 and 15 and ended the day shooting a four-under 67.
“I remember it pretty well,” Greyserman said. “It’s playing pretty similar I think to what it was, the greens were a little rougher back then because they had some winter kill, but overall I think it’s playing pretty similar to what it was in 2019.”