Central Catholic runs past West St. Mary

MORGAN CITY — A week ago, West St. Mary struggled to reach the end zone in a week 1 loss to Patterson despite multiple chances.
Thursday night at Tiger Stadium, Central Catholic’s run game limited the Wolfpack’s offense by draining clock as the Eagles totaled 399 yards on their way to a 49-22 victory.
While West St. Mary trailed just 7-6 after quarterback Taylun Druilhet connected with wide receiver Kobe Phillips on an 80-yard touchdown pass play just after the Eagles had scored, Central Catholic scored on its next four offensive possessions for a 35-6 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half.
West St. Mary Coach Clifton Armelin said he expected the Eagles to utilize their run game.
“We had some defensive coverages kind of blown,” Armelin said. “Stuff that’s correctable.”
He said the Wolfpack also need to improve up front at the line of scrimmage with their technique.
“That’s things that we’ve got to work on at practice,” Armelin said.
Central Catholic scored five rushing touchdowns on its first five possessions and drained clock simultaneously.
“That was our game plan coming in,” Minton said. “We wanted to not give up the big play. We gave up one right away on I think on their second possession. A short pass and we missed him (Phillips). Didn’t tackle him.
“We knew we had to tackle,” Minton added. “(Phillips’) a hell of a football player. The quarterback’s a heck of a football player, and they had a couple of other kids that we knew could make big plays.”
The final touchdown for the Eagles in the first half came after the squad recovered an onside kick. Four offensive plays later, Central Catholic’s Davidyione Bias scored from four yards out.
“We had practiced that during the week,” Minton said of the onside kick. “We felt by alignment we could get that because they were kind of wide in the middle.”
Minton said he thought it was a play the Eagles could use to “steal a possession” when West St. Mary was fatigued, and the plan worked.
West St. Mary responded on its next offensive possession with a 16-yard touchdown completion from Druilhet to his cousin, Gerald Druilhet. Taylun Druilhet’s two-point conversion cut the Wolfpack’s deficit to 35-14, but the Wolfpack could get no closer the rest of the game.
The Eagles scored a touchdown apiece in the third and fourth periods, while West St. Mary’s final score came with 1:09 remaining in the game on Taylun Druilhet’s 4-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run.
Taylun Druilhet and Phillips led West St. Mary’s offense, which totaled 293 yards (246 passing and 47 rushing). Druilhet completed 16 of 27 passes for 246 yards with two touchdowns, while Phillips had six catches for 164 yards and a score.
Bias led Central Catholic with 19 carries for 179 yards and five touchdowns.
Central Catholic totaled 460 yards of offense (399 rushing and 61 passing).