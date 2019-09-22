CENTERVILLE — With a brilliant sunset looming in the background, and two high powered Wing-T offenses facing off, it was a safe bet that there would be lots of points scored. In the end, it was the undefeated Centerville Bulldogs who scored often while racing to a 41 to 13 victory over the Delcambre Panthers Friday night. Centerville scored three times in the first quarter, beginning with running back Tyler Gunner breaking free on the first play from scrimmage for a 65-yard touchdown. The point after was good and the Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead. That score quickly jumped to 14-0 after Delcambre failed to convert on a fourth and 7 at Centerville’s 20-yard line. Centerville’s subsequent drive ended with running back Morty Frederick running in for an 8-yard touchdown. Delcambre turned over the ball on a fumble on its second possession, resulting in Frederick’s second touchdown, a 46-yard run to close out the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tallied five rushing touchdowns on the night as the Panthers had difficulty containing Centerville’s Wing-T offense. “We really struggled with their speed,” Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said. “We knew they were going to push us for four quarters, and they did.” Liuzza added that Centerville Head Coach Mark Millet did a good job in utilizing his speedy athletes to make life miserable for the Panthers.
Millet had nothing but praise for Liuzza and his Panthers. “Delcambre’s got a good team and a great coaching staff,” Millet said. “They’re going to win some games this year. We were lucky, we beat a good football team tonight.”
Millet said this is the first game of the season that his Bulldogs played four good quarters of football. “Our guys played hard for four quarters,” Millet said. “We made some mistakes, but I can’t ask much more from them.” He was especially proud of his quarterback, Braden Gaspard, who he said controlled the game well.
The Bulldogs had 336 yards rushing led by Gunner’s 143 yards on 7 carries and Frederick’s 115 yards on 9 carries. Dravin Guilbeau added 78 yards on 7 carries. The Panthers netted 243 yards rushing compared to 335 rushing yards last week in their victory over Gueydan. Centerville’s defense did a good job of containing running backs Parker Nunez, 47 yards on 14 carries and Tirney Dejean, 52 yards on 13 carries. Jamian Guy led the Panther rushing attack with 110 yards on 16 carries.
A plethora of missed tackles, blocks, turnovers, and penalties didn’t help the Panthers’ cause. “It’s what we’ve been saying all along, ths game really shows how important it is to play four quarters of football,” Liuzza said. “There were mistakes, missed assignments and inconsistencies on some things that we have to get better on.”
Despite being down three touchdowns going into the second quarter, the Panthers attempted a comeback with a 37-yard pass from quarterback Kalob Moneaux to Nunez, cutting the score to 21 to 7. Delcambre’s defense forced Centerville to a turnover on downs and they began their next drive at their 35 after a nice return by Nunez.
Following a couple of third down and one fourth down conversions, the Panthers drive ended at the Bulldogs 30-yard line, when Moneaux’s pass went through the hands of his receiver and intercepted by defender Trevyn Guilbeau, who glided down the field for a 65-yard touchdown. Guilbeau’s extra point was no good, his only miss of the night.
Delcambre started the second half in great field position following a 42-yard kick return by Nathan Picard. Centerville quickly deflated that drive by forcing the Panthers into a four and 22 at their own ten-yard line. It was the Bulldogs turn to take over on the Panther’s 42-yard line.
Frederick took the handoff on the first play of the series and darted nearly 60 yards down the field to what appeared to be another touchdown only to have the ball squirt out of his hands on the three-yard line. Delcambre took over at the three but eventually had to punt.
On Centerville’s next possession, Tyler Gunner raced down the field 65 yards to score his second and the Bulldogs’ fourth rushing touchdown.
Delcambre was finally able to put together a long drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a quarterback sneak by Moneaux for a touchdown.
Centerville was not quite finished in the scoring department as Dravyn Guibeau ran 38 yards to put the Bulldogs in scoring position, then scored on a two-yard run. Trevyn Guilbeau added the extra point, his 5th out of six for the night.