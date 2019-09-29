For the third consecutive week, a pair of athletes on the same team claimed both the Player of the Week awards.
Centerville’s Morty Frederick and Tyler Gunner won the Haik. Minvielle and Grubbs Offensive and Defensive Player of the week awards for the third week of the regular season.
Gunner rushed seven times for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Bullodgs 41-13 win over Delcamb re while Frederick had 10 tackles, four assisted tackles and a tackle for loss in the same game for the Bulldogs.
Gunner received 272 votes (37.6 percent) of the 724 total votes for Offensive Player of the Week to edge out Westgate receiver Makholven Sonn, who finished with 232 votes (32 percent).
Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry was third with 132 votes (18.7 percent) and Erath quarterback Luke LeBlanc was fourth with 88 votes (12.1 percent).
On defense, Frederick was the runaway winner with 239 of the 492 votes cast (48.6 percent) while Erath linebacker Curtis Cormier received 143 votes (29.1 percent) and Jeanerette linebacker Tyrell Brooks received 110 votes (22.4 percent).
Nominations are now being accepted for the Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for the fourth week of the regular season season or the game that were played Thursday and Friday nights.
To nominate someone for Player of the Week, go to the bottom of this story and make your nominations in the comments section or email your nominations to Sports@Daily-Iberian.com or Neal.McClelland@Daily-Iberian.com.
Please include relevant statistics about the player nominated for either Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week.
Nominations are open until Monday evening around 6 p.m. and the polls will be up on Iberianet.com in the sports section Monday night around 10 p.m. Voting will run until Friday around Noon.