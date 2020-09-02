BATON ROUGE — Three LSU football games are scheduled to be broadcast as afternoon or late afternoon games on CBS this season, and two other games are scheduled for broadcast on the SEC Network or ESPN/EPSN2, according to statements from the school, conference and networks.
LSU’s Sept. 26 season opener against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium will be televised by CBS and will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., the network and the Southeastern Conference said Tuesday in a statement.
In addition to the Mississippi State game, CBS will televise LSU’s game at Auburn on Oct. 31 as well as the Alabama game in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14. The Auburn game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., while the LSU-Alabama game will have a 5 p.m. kickoff.
CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. According to a statement from the network and the conference, the unique circumstances of this season led the SEC to request that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the conference and schools with planning and logistics. For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.
Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announce team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.
LSU’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 3 is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. broadcast on the SEC Network, while its Oct. 17 game at Florida is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.