’Cats ready for Crowley after wakeup call against St. Martinville

ERATH — The Erath Bobcats try to start another winning streak today at Crowley (2-6, 0-2 District 6-3A).
EHS (6-2, 1-1) had won five straight before running into St. Martinville Senior High last Friday.
“It was absolutely a wakeup call,” EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said of the 59-29 loss to the Tigers. “They scored on the first play of the game, took advantage of our mistakes, and I think we went three-and-out on our first three possessions.
“After Week 1 (loss to Loreauville), we had a great week of practice going into the DeQuincy game. We’ve had great practices this week. What I was hoping for happened … the guys took ownership of their mistakes and held themselves accountable on both sides of the ball.”
LeBlanc said the Bobcats have refocused following the events of the past two weeks. In Week 7, Erath came from behind to beat Loranger 28-27. While the Wolves came into that contest without a win, their 0-4 record may have been deceiving.
“Loranger was 10-0 just a couple of years ago,” LeBlanc said, “and they won their next game. Ot was an abnormal week for homecoming, but even with all the distractions, we found a way to win. The kids deserve props for that.”
LeBlanc said the team has been working on “getting reads right, running better routes and blocking better.”
Sophomore quarterback Lynkon Romero is the area’s third leading passer, having completed 95 of 185 attempts for 1,728 yards and 17 TDs.
Senior running back Trent Bristo has 438 yards from scrimmage with five TDs,and sophomore Christian Pillette is fourth among area receivers with 20 catches for 586 yards and five TDs.
The Crowley offense is led by quarterback Omar Butler, who has rushed 96 times for 575 yards and 10 TDs. Jonkayvon Marks has added 482 yards on 62 carries.
The Gents, who have wins over Northwest (34-28) and Port Barre (53-20) with league losses to Abbeville (46-14) and Kaplan (33-13).