The Catholic High Tennis team held a practice match against John Paul the Great Friday at the Willow Wood Tennis Courts.
CHS won three of the four matches contested as senior Cameron Schwing and freshman Annie Dupuy beat JPG’s Ali Simon and Angelica Drozda 8-3. Schwing and Dupuy were down 3-0 to the JPG duo before running off eight straight games to win the match.
In singles place, CHS freshman Rosemary Davis beat JPG’s Anna Broussard 8-3 while in Boys singles, CHS freshman Austin Scurria lost to JPG’s Andre Hebert 8-3.
Finally, CHS junior Ana Fortier and sophomore Tyler Louviere beat JPG’s Broussard and Andre Hebert 8-3 in mixed doubles play.
For CHS, Schwing is a first-year player while Scurria picked up a tennis racquet for the first time only a month ago.
Catholic HIgh School’s tennis team returns to action Tuesday against Lafayette High School at Thomas Park in Lafayette.