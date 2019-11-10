The Catholic High Panthers and the Westgate Tigers will be home Friday as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the football playoff brackets Sunday.
CHS (7-3), which finished as the No. 7 seed in Division III, will play host to No. 10 seed St. Thomas Aquinas (5-5) in the first round with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Notre Dame (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
Westgate (7-3) finished as the No. 10 seed in Class 4A and will play host to No. 23 seed Livonia 6-3) in the first round. The winner will face the winner of the 7/26 contest between Assumption (9-1) and La Grange (4-5) in the second round.
The only other Teche Area team to play at home in the first round is Franklin Senior High. The Hornets (5-5) finished as the 12th seed in Class 2A and will play host to No. 21 seed Welsh (2-8).
The winner of that game will face the winner of the 5/28 contest between Amite (7-3) and Winnfield (4-6) in the second round.
Also in Class 2A, Loreauville (6-4) finished as the 20th seed and will travel to face No. 13 seed Lake Arthur (5-5) in the first round.
The winner of that game will face the winner of 4/29 contest between Mangham (8-2) and Jonesboro-Hodge (3-7) in the second round.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville Senior High (5-5) finished as the 21st seed and will be on the road in the first round against 12th seed Union Parish (6-4) with the winner facing off with the winner of the 5/28 contest between Caldwell Parish (9-1) and Albany (5-5).
Erath (5-5) finished as the 25th seed in Class 2A and will travel to No. 8 seed Marksville (8-2) in the first round with the winner facing the winner of the 9/24 contest between Donaldsonville (7-3) and Brusly (5-5) in the second round.
The final area team to make the playoffs in Centerville (8-2) which finished as the 5th seed in Class A.
Because only 24 teams make the postseason in Class A, the Bulldogs get a first-round bye Friday night and will play host to the winner of the 12/21 contest between Homer (5-5) and Slaughter Community Charter (2-7) in the second round.
Game times and sights and other information on first round games will be reported by The Daily Iberian when received.