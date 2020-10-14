Catholic High, Westgate each receiving votes

Catholic High School and Westgate are bubbling under the Top 10 in their respective classifications in the most recent Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls, but no other teams in the Teche Area are receiving votes.
Catholic High (1-1) has the 11th most votes in Class 2A and is 4 points behind No. 10 Kentwood with 18 points. The Panthers beat Delcambre to open District 7-2A play on Wednesday in a week that saw games moved up to Wednesday for much of the southern part of the state because of Hurricane Delta. CHS is set to play host to Ascension Episcopal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Westgate (1-1), which blasted Tara 64-8 on Wednesday, has the 12th most votes in Class 4A with 14 points, 12 points behind No. 10 Minden (26 points).
A trio of local teams with 2-0 records are not receiving votes, however. New Iberia Senior High, Loreauville High School and St. Martinville Senior High are each unbeaten through two weeks of play but did not receive votes in the latest statewide poll of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Among teams that compete in districts with Teche Area teams, Acadiana (2-0) is ranked first in the Class 5A poll. The Wrecking Rams play in District 3-5A along with unbeaten New Iberia Senior High (2-0).
St. Thomas More (2-0) and Carencro (3-0), both of which compete in District 5-4A along with Westgate, are ranked second and third, respectively, in Class 4A. STM, which had been tied for first, fell 3 points shy of No. 1 Karr this week. Carencro moved up from third.
Kaplan (0-1), which is in District 6-3A with St. Martinville (2-0) and Erath (1-0), has the 11th most votes in Class 3A.
In Class A, Vermilion Catholic (1-0) is ranked ninth. The Eagles play in the same district as Teche Area teams Highland Baptist, Hanson Memorial and Centerville.
