Catholic High claimed their second district win on Tuesday, defeating a strong Loreauville squad 59-49.
Catholic High, which came into the game with a 6-7 record, started the game with a lack of urgency. Loreauville dominated the first quarter, out running the Panthers and capitalizing on sloppy fouls.
The second quarter was another story entirely. Catholic High returned to the court with their usual high-tempo defense, and once they gained the upper hand, the Panthers never let Loreauville back into the game.
“We started off slow,” Catholic High head coach Henry Ohrenberger said. “We got out at 12:30 p.m. today, and I hate these kinds of days because they get to go home and they’re stagnant for five and a half hours before a game. That was one of the reasons why I started pressing. I didn’t want to press them, because I knew they would break it, but I was just trying to wake my guys up.”
By halftime, the Panthers were not only awake, they were leading.
“We held them to 19 (points) in the half and zero in the third quarter, so we held this team to 19 points in 24 minutes, which is what I kept congratulating my guys on. We cannot do better defensively than that.”
A 30-point fourth quarter effort by the Tigers was too little, too lateas the Panthers held a 10 point lead until the end of the game. For Ohrenberger, the rivalry between the two schools matters less than beating a strong district opponent.
“It’s not like extra special or anything,” Ohrenberger said. “They’re a hard district opponent, they were the only district opponent that was undefeated, so yes, it feels good to beat them. It’s another local school, so we do have a little rivalry, but they’re a great team. They’re coached well, they hustle, and they never gave up. Even 20-something points down, they kept hustling.”
One of the strengths of the Catholic High team has been its team discipline during transitions. Each player moves and presses as a unit, allowing the Panthers to manage quick breakaways and restructure their defense quickly. Ohrenberger said transitions are an area of focus for his team.
“We practice it a lot, we do transition drills very often and it’s something that I preach to them,” he said. “I knew that his depth was not our depth, he had 7 players and I had 10 players, so I can run. His guys get in foul trouble, it’s a problem. My guys get in foul trouble, I sub them. He doesn’t have any guys to sub, so my whole game plan was to get the ball and go.”
Tristan Lewis led the scoring for the Panthers, putting up 21 points with 60 percent free throw accuracy. A big performance from senior KK Reno (13 points, 73 percent FT) also contributed to the victory.
Catholic High will be back in action tonight as they host West St. Mary in district play. Tip off is at 7 p.m.