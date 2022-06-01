Numerous Catholic High School teams will host summer camps this year, with opportunities available for most ages.
Football Camp — June 1-3
8:30 – 11:30 a.m. (early drop offs begin at 7 a.m.)
Ages 7 — 14 years are welcomeCampers bring enough water to hydrate throughout the day. Workout clothes (shirt, shorts, tennis shoes, towel, sunscreen, and cleats). Bring extra if needed.Customized rubber football 10.5 inches will be gifted at the end of camp.Concessions: Will be available for pre-purchase with concession card.
Baseball Camp — June 6-8
8:30 — 11:30 a.m. (early drop offs begin at 7 a.m.)
Grades 3rd – 7th
Concessions will be offered. Students should provide cash each time they visit the concessions. No money bank.Students should wear athletic shorts, t-shirts, bring both cleats and tennis shoes in the event we have to go to the gym, hat, glove, bat if they have their own. All gear should be labeled.Students should begin hydrating prior to camp.Camp t-shirt is included in camp price.
Middle School/Elem Strength and Conditioning Camp — June 6- July 21
1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
CHS prides itself on the strength and conditioning program created for all sports, and this camp is a great way to get accustomed to what you can expect as you move up to the varsity and middle school level of your sport(s).
Each day will finish by participating in a sporting event.
Some of the games that will be played include touch/flag football, basketball, ultimate frisbee, sand volleyball, soccer, panther ball, etc.
This part of the camp aims to have fun and let campers compete.
Competition breeds success, and CHS believes that allowing campers to compete will help them grow in their respective sport and help them as young people.
The overall focus of this camp is to develop quality strength and conditioning habits, compete, and have fun.
Cheer Camp — June 13-15
8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Registrations before June 7 will be guaranteed a camp shirtSnacks and drinks will be sold at the camp. Money will be collected from the participants each morning and parents will be informed on a note each day how much their daughter has left in her “bank.”Participants must be 3 years of age and older (must be potty trained)A showcase of material learned will be performed on Wednesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m.Participants will learn cheers, dances, and chants.
They will also have the opportunity to learn some stunting techniques as well as basic tumbling skills.
Participants will also have the opportunity to perform with the CHS varsity and middle school cheerleaders at a Varsity football game in the Fall.
Volleyball Camp — June 13-15
1 – 5 p.m.
Grades 4th – 8th (open to all students from all schools)Concessions will be sold. Please bring money to purchase in person.Camp t-shirts will be included with registration.Learn the fundamentals of volleyball.Learn offensive & defensive strategies.End of camp tournament on Wednesday.Players are split by skill level – all levels welcome.This camp stresses fun and making new friends, especially from other schools.
Basketball Camp- June 20-22
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Open to boys and girls ages 5 – 14. They do not need to be on a team.Awards will be given to top performers of each skill competition.T-shirts will be given to all campers who register before June 17.Concession stand pre-paid cards are available.
Dance Camp — June 27-29
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Participants registered before June 21 are guaranteed a camp t-shirt.Lunch, snacks, and drinks will be sold at the camp. Money will be collected from the participants each morning and parents will be informed on a note each afternoon how much their daughter has left in her “bank.”Participants must be 3 and up (must be potty trained).A showcase of material learned will be performed on Wednesday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m.Participants should wear comfortable clothing and jazz shoes, ballets, or tennis shoes.Participants will learn dance routines, create arts and crafts, and play games during three full days of dancing fun. Participants will also have the opportunity to perform with the varsity and middle school dance teams at a varsity football game in the fall.
Softball Camp — July 8-10
Grades 5th – 11th (Grade level, not ages)Concessions will be sold, please bring cash to purchase.Registrations by June 21 are guaranteed a camp t-shirt.Please bring cleats, gloves, bat, ball, visor or hat.