Catholic High tennis advances 12 players to state tournament in Monroe

The Catholic High School girls’ and boys’ tennis teams had a successful showing at the Division III Region II regional tennis tournament this past week in Lake Charles.
Senior Matthew Moore, who will be playing tennis next year for Millsaps College, defeated Silas Lafleur of Lafayette Christian Academy in the semi-finals.
In a center court finals match, Moore then fell short to top Louisiana player Kai Rainauier of St. Louis.
Seniors DJ Neuville and Rivers Schwing defeated doubles teams from Oakdale and Notre Dame to make their way into the semifinals where they met up with a top doubles pair from St. Louis who proved to be too strong.
Catholic High freshman Lauren Fremin, fought her way to the girls’ singles finals, helping the girls to achieve the runner-up spot in team points.
The Panthers advanced 12 players to the state tournament Thursday in Monroe.
Matthew Moore, James Wassell, DJ Neuville, Rivers Schwing, John Wassell, Elliot Haik, Lauren Fremin, Olivia Cestia, Phoebe Neuville, Rosemary Davis, Lauren Cestia and Kate Avery Ditch are making final preparations to head up to ULM with their three coaches, Juliet Davis, Boyd Snellgrove and William Wassell.