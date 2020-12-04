No. 8-seeded Catholic High visits No. 1 Isidore Newman and star quarterback Arch Manning in the Division III quarterfinals in New Orleans today.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore, Manning is ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the class of 2023.
Earlier this year, the young quarterback played on national television vs. Booker T. Washington.
“They’re a good football team,” CHS head coach Scott Wattigny said. “Newman has a lot more than Arch Manning and a couple of receivers. They have a good defense. They play hard. They play the way you should.”
Manning has completed 117 of 163 passes for 1,643 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“When you have a guy like him on your team, you play with a sense of confidence that you’re always in the game,” Wattigny said. “It’s like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. It doesn’t matter how bleak it looks. You feel like you always have a chance.
“They play that way as a team, and you can’t downplay the No. 1 team in the state. They’re 8-0 with a good bit of talent.”
The Greenies are averaging 40.4 points per game, but they have been tested twice.
In Week 5, Newman edged Class A Riverside Academy 31-26. The following week, the Greenies got past District 11-2A rival St. Charles Catholic 14-7.
“They haven’t played in two weeks while we have a playoff game under our belt,” Wattigny said. “And Arch Manning is still only a sophomore. He’s really good, but he sometimes put the ball in places he shouldn’t.
“In the nationally-televised game, the same kid from Booker T. Washington (Keith Hampton) intercepted him three times.”
Newman’s top receiver is 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior A.J. Johnson, who is ranked as the No. 11 player in the state by 247Sports for 2022.
“Manning has the resources around him to be successful,” Wattigny said. “It’s scary the way you can see his uncles (Peyton and Eli Manning) when you look at him.”
Wattigny wants to see the Panthers control the clock with their power running game, which is led by junior KK Reno (174 rushes, 969 yards, 16 TDs).
“If we can control the clock and time of possession, we can keep Manning on the sideline,” Wattigny said. “The caveat is we have to execute. In Week 1 vs. De La Salle, we left 14 points on the board. We can’t do that against this team.
“A lot of people have told me that we’ve played Newman three times in the last seven years and we’re 3-0. That’s great for us in a sense, but these are different guys in different jerseys. We’re more than capable of playing and being successful, but we’ll have to play a complete game on offense, defense and special teams.”
The Panthers (6-3) have won five straight games.
With the exception of a 49-32 win over Franklin in Week 8, the CHS defense has allowed a total of only 6 points during the current winning streak.
Senior linebacker Carson Stiles has been instrumental to the Panthers’ success.
Wattigny said senior Willie Regard will need to have a big effort on both sides of the ball vs. Newman. Regard rushed for 50 yards on seven carries in last week’s first-round win vs. Holy Savior Menard.