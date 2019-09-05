Behind Madison Bienvenu’s seven kills and 14 digs, the Catholic High Lady Panthers swept Westgate 25- 12, 25-10, 25-13 Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Hana Maturin added four kills and Abigail Richthofen and Sydnee Raheem each had two kills for CHS while Emma LeGros had nine assists and Anna Angelle added four assists and six aces while Richthofen added four aces in the win.
“We played steady and kept pressure on Westgate with aggressive serves,” CHS coach Gary Westcott said. “We capitalized on their errors and took care of things on our end.”
CHS returns to action today at 5:30 p.m. at home against Carencro.
David Thibodaux 3, Delcambre 0
LAFAYETTE — The Delcambre Lady Panthers were swept by David Thibodaux 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 Wednesday to fall to 1-1 on the season.
Riley Hebert led Delcambre with four aces while Shelby McDonald added 15 digs.
Individual statistics for David Thibodaux were not available.
Acadiana 3,
St. Martinville 0
ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Lady Tigers fell in three sets to Acadiana High to open the 2019 regular season Tuesday, 25-23, 25-234, 25-12
Ladaijah Yooung led SMSH with six kills while Ebony Sylvester added five and Kyndal Lindon finished with four kills. Jolie Laperouse finished with four blocks.