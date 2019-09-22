Catholic High stays close in loss to Class 5A Barbe

For a half Friday night, the Class 2A Catholic High Panthers hung with Class 5A Barbe trailing only 27-14 at the break.
And if a few breaks would have gone Catholic High’s way, the Panthers could have easily led Barbe, who is annually considered a team that can compete for the Class 5A state championship.
In the end, the bigger (in numbers) team proved to be too much for the smaller (in numbers) team as Barbe pulled away in the second with three touchdowns to claim the 49-24 win over the Panthers, dropping CHS to 0-3 overall for the first time since the 2001 season.
“We knew coming in that this one was going to be stretch,” said CHS coach Brent Indest. “We played really well in a lot of spots. We threw and caught the ball well for the most part.
“I thought that we protected well and we ran the ball well. We just made a lot of mental mistakes defensively, which is uncharacteristic for us. We have to fix them or we’re going to be an average football team.
“If we can get mentally better on defense we have a chance to be a pretty good team.”
And it was a couple of mistakes in the first half that really put CHS behind the ball.
After Catholic High’s Trey Amos hit William Regard for a touchdown pass to tie the game, the Panthers allowed Barbe’s Devin Bates to run the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to put the Bucs up 14-7.
When the Panthers got possession on the ball again, CHS marched down the field and were inside the five-yard line when Amos threw an interception that was returned 98 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 Barbe lead.
Outside of those two mistakes, Catholic High played even against their 5A opponents.
“We played them even in the first half,” Indest said. “That would have been really special to be ahead or at least tied at halftime.
“But we really just screwed up on a couple of things. I made a bad call in the goal line and giving up a kick return like that and the worst of them all was that we gave up too many plays on third down.
“We’e the worst third-down team I’ve ever coached and we have to figure out why. We get them in a third and long and we leave a back out of the backfield uncovered. That’s just unacceptable and we have to fix stuff like that.”
Statistically, Catholic High had a solid night on offense.
The Panthers scored three touchdowns and kicked a field goal. They rushed for 209 yards and threw for 158 yards. They amassed 17 first downs and held the ball for almost 27 minutes in the game and committed only five penalties.
It was as good a performance as could be expected considering the opposition.
The one good thing about the game was that it ended a three week murder of a schedule that saw the Panthers face a team that will compete for the Division IV state championship and two teams that are expected to make deep runs in the playoffs.
Now the Panthers turn towards District 7-2A and a date at Delcambre Friday.
“I really think that overall we’re lacking in toughness and tonight we got tougher,” Indest said. “We haven’t been practicing or playing with enough toughness and I think we got tougher tonight.”