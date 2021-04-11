It may not have been Catholic High’s best effort on the baseball diamond this season, but it was more than effective as the Panthers scored six runs in the fifth inning to take control of its game with District 7-2A rival Delcambre in a 12-4 win Friday.
CHS improved to 8-14 overall and 3-2 in district with seven games left in the regular season.
Nick Boutte, John Cole Broussard and Willie Regard each had two hits and CHS had eight hits overall and took advantage of four Delcambre errors in the game.
“Delcambre is a big rival for us,” CHS coach David Jordan said.
“They’ve won a lot more games than us right now. We’re just trying to get better with every aspect of the game, from batting to pitching to defense to baserunning, we’re just trying to get better.”
Against Delcambre, CHS used a little bit of all those components to net a win.
The eight hits included a double from Robert Minvielle. The Panthers finished with seven stolen bases, including two from Regard. The CHS defense committed only two errors and Minvielle scattered seven hits and allowed four runs, only two earned, while striking out 10 batters over seven innings for the win.
Despite those numbers, Jordan still found things that his team needs to work on.
“It was a very dirty game for us, it wasn’t a clean game,” the CHS coach said. “We weren’t hitting on all cylinders on offense. In the end, it was good to see our offense pick it up in support of our pitcher. There have been games this year where our offense hasn’t come out in support of a pitcher who hasn’t had his best stuff.
“I’d like to think that you don’t always have to have your best stuff to win ball games if you have both offensive and defensive support behind you.”
With the loss, Delcambre fell to 13-9 overall and 2-2 in district.
“They are a good team,” Delcambre coach Andrew Madden said. “Their record is deceiving. In the end, we just didn’t throw strikes tonight.
“We swung it better than we had been, we played defense better than we had been. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Kalob Moneaux and Rogan Saunier each had two hits for DHS while Zeb Falgout added a double.
Cullen Bouton started and allowed four runs on one hit to take the loss. Moneaux and Derrick LeBlanc each pitched for DHS in the losing effort.
Delcambre will play host to Houma Christian Tuesday while CHS played Hanson Saturday and travels to Franklin Tuesday.