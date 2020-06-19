Catholic High’s Willis signs with Centenary College

Javian Willis is looking forward to playing basketball for Centenary College in the fall, but especially looks forward to furthering his education to ensure a successful future.
The 6-foot-3 Catholic High School graduate signed a national letter of intent on Thursday with the Gents at the CHS library.
“I’m very excited,” Willis said. “I’m mostly looking forward to getting an education.”
Willis said he will major in business.
Willis played a number of roles for the Panthers in his four years with the squad, head coach Josh Guilbeau said, but will play the 2 position in college.
“He’s done a little bit of everything for us,” Guilbeau said. “He’s got some decent size — he’s one of our biggest players — so he played some post for us. He handled the ball some.”
Willis said that playing down low helped him become a more rounded player. If a smaller player posted up on him, he knew he could take the ball to the goal over him. If a bigger player did so, he said, he could use his quickness to get around him.
“He’s talented and works hard,” Guilbeau said. “He’s got a very high ceiling. He’s a very talented shooter and he’s working on improving some other things. I think he’ll be a good defender in college. He’s got good size (for a 2 guard).”
Willis said he feels shooting and defense are his strengths as he prepares for the college game.
Willis said former Loreauville High head coach Paul Reed, an assistant at Centenary, first contacted Willis last season.
“He came to a couple of games at the beginning of my junior year,” Willis said. “He talked to me a little, and ever since then he’s kept in touch, texting me or calling.”
Willis said Reed would talk to him not just about basketball, but often just to see how he was doing and what was going on. That helped the CHS player feel good about his choice of schools.
“They just made me feel at home,” Willis said.