Catholic High’s Reno commits to Southeastern Louisiana

Catholic High football star KK Reno verbally committed to sign with Southeastern Louisiana Tuesday morning.
Reno, who is projected as a linebacker in college, is expected to join local products Blayne Delahoussaye (Westgate), Markel Linzer (NISH) and Zy Alexander (Loreauville) on the SLU roster when National Signing Day rolls around.
“Blayne and Markel are my cousins,” said Reno, who has helped CHS to a 2-1 record this year. “The Southeastern head coach (Frank Scelfo) is from New Iberia. He said that ‘the New Iberia boys are balling’ in Hammond.”
The Lions are currently ranked No. 16 in both FCS National Polls. Delahoussaye, Linzer and Alexander have all been frequent contributors with Alexander intercepting a pass against Louisiana Tech.
“Blayne said Southeastern is a good place,” Reno said. “Their coaches are giving everybody an opportunity to make plays.
“When I called coach A.J. Hopp this morning, I told him I wanted to be a Lion. I could hear all the coaches screaming. That made me feel like they really wanted me.”
Now that he’s committed, Reno is concentrating on completing his senior season with a state title.
“I was just telling my friends that I don’t have to worry about anything any longer because I’m locked in with Southeastern,” he explained.
“I think it’s a great move for him,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny added. “He’ll be going to a winning program with a winning tradition. They do things right at Southeastern. And there will be a familiarity with the local guys in the locker room. I think he’ll be happy playing with guys he’s familiar with.”
Reno has spent considerable time at quarterback, running back, wingback\ and defensive back at CHS.
“Southeastern told me specifically they want him for ‘will linebacker,’” Wattigny said. “I think it’s great that KK will be in a 4-2-5 defense. He played well in the box last week against 5A St. Paul’s and the monsters they have.
“And if they need him to switch positions, I’m sure he’ll excel there. He’s that versatile. KK is dynamic with his athleticism and knowledge of the game. It’s like another college coach told me, ‘He’s a can’t miss kid.’”