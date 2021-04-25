Catholic High’s Moore signs to play tennis at Millsaps College

Catholic High’s top boys tennis player, Matthew Moore, signed with Millsaps College last week.
“Matthew has been a true joy to coach,” CHS track coach Juliet Davis said. “His self-discipline, intrinsic motivation and year-round commitment to better his tennis game makes a high school coach’s job very easy.”
Moore will be competing in the upcoming state tennis tournament after the senior reached the regional finals.
“In the regional semifinals, I lost my first set 6-3 to an opponent from Lafayette Christian,” Moore said. “I came back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1.
“It was great to pull that out in a three-hour match. A crowd had gathered to watch and that helped me come back.”
Moore said the semifinals win was especially rewarding after he lost a previous marathon regionals match as a sophomore to a competitor from Jennings High.
“My strengths are my baseline play,” he said. “My athleticism and speed going from corner to corner.
“I live and die by my serve sometimes, which can be a little off. “It can be a weapon sometimes, but it can also be a liability. Tennis is such a mental game.”
Moore said the Millsaps coach was impressed by his determination on the court.
“They’re looking for players who don’t just have straight talent, but have good drive and good work ethic,” he said. “I believe they saw that in me. I treat every point like it’s my last.
“It’s awesome getting the chance to continue my career. I began playing my freshman year and have been getting more into the sport I love. “It will be fun to be keep going the next four years.”
Davis said that Moore showed natural ability from the very beginning of his career.
“I remember the day he showed up, inexperienced at the game with no formal instruction,” she said. “But it didn’t take long for his passion for the sport to grow.
“Only having played tennis for three months, the freshman advanced to the second round of the state tournament.”
Moore said that coach Robert Koch played an instrumental role in molding him into a college-level tennis player.
“Coach Koch was important in my growth,” Moore said. “I started going to him early in the season in my sophomore year. I don’t think I would have made it to college tennis without him.”