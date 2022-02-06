Catholic High football standouts Russell Lewis and Marcus Jacob signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers on the next level.
Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman, signed with Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, while the 5-foot-7, 220-pound Jacob signed with LaGrange College in Georgia.
Louisiana Christian is an NAIA program and a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference, while LaGrange is a Division III program. LCU was formerly known as Louisiana College.
Louisiana Christian associate head coach/offensive coordinator Vince Giardina recruited Lewis, who played both offensive and defensive line at CHS.
“They liked how explosive and versatile I am,” said Lewis, who expects to play either tackle or center for the Wildcats.
Lewis bounced back from a serious lower body injury that he suffered early during his junior campaign.
“I’m so glad Coach (Scott) Wattigny pushed me to keep going after I got hurt,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d ever be able to play again. It’s a blessing to be able to accomplish my dream of playing college football.”
Lewis said Jacob provided inspiration and encouragement during their careers at CHS.
“Marcus is a great athlete and one of the hardest working people I know,” Lewis said. “I’m so glad I got to play ball with him in high school. From freshman to seniors, he pushed me. He also played every offensive line position. Any position we needed, he stepped up and did his job.”
After playing center, guard and offensive tackle at CHS, Jacob is expected to achieve every lineman’s dream when he moves to H-Back in college.
“I don’t have the size of your average offensive lineman,” said Jacob, who will line up at fullback, wingback and in the slot for LaGrange. “Although it’s going to be nerve racking having never seen football from a skill position perspective, it’s a challenge I can face.”
Several months ago, Jacob caught the eye of LaGrange associate head coach/defensive coordinator Kendall Todd at a camp in Covington.
“Coach Todd liked the way I move my feet during pass protection drills,” Jacob said. “He stayed in communication with me since then. I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to continue my football career. I chose LaGrange because it’s great academically, and it’s a program that will give me a chance to compete.”