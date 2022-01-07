The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class 2A All- State Footbal Team on Thursday, with many Teche-Area players being honored.
Catholic High School’s Russell Davis was named to the first team defensive roster. Franklin’s Zylan Perry was included on the Honorable Mention list, along with Loreauville’s Calep Jacob and Collin Jacob.
Catholic High progressed to just the first round of the LHSAA playoffs, losing to Ascension Episcopal 34-6. Loreauville defeated West St. Mary in the first round before losing to Franklin 16-14 in the second round. Franklin suffered a 29-28 defeat against Jonesboro-Hodge in the third round.
St. Charles and Many, who are no strangers to playing for championships in December, reached their respective championship games for the third year in a row in 2021 and both teams highlight the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team.
The third time was the charm for St. Charles as first-year coach Wayne Stein led the Comets to a 32-27 win over Lafayette Christian for the Division III championship – overcoming defeats in 2019 and 2020 to win the school’s first title since 2011.
As a result, Stein, a longtime defensive coordinator for legendary coach Frank Monica, won Coach of the Year for guiding St. Charles to a 11-0 record — beating out finalists Terrance Blankenship of Jonesboro-Hodge and Andy Boone of Avoyelles. Joining him on the All-State team are kicker Carter Chauvin, defensive lineman Moses Clark and linebacker Kaiden Jones.
Many had a sweep in the player awards as senior running back London Williams earned Outstanding Offensive Player and junior defensive back Tackett Curtis won Outstanding Defensive Player for the second straight year.
Williams was among the state’s leading rushers with 2,646 yards and 47 touchdowns, while Curtis made 128 tackles and four interceptions to help the Tigers go 13-2 and return to the Class 2A championship game for the third straight year. Senior offensive lineman Jakorey Jones also made the team for Many.
Class 2A champion Amite was represented on the team with a trio of seniors in linebacker Javae Gilmore, punter Liam Adamson and return specialist Earl Jackson.
Gilmore, a Mississippi State commitment, had 114 tackles and three sacks, while Adamson is regarded as one of the top kicker/punters in Louisiana. Jackson returned three kicks for touchdowns.
All-State lists for Class 3A, 4A, and 5A will be announced in the upcoming days.