There have been plenty of talented athletes to take the football field at Catholic High over the past seven seasons under head coach Brent Indest.
The best may just be the one who signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the college early signing period, with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Quarterback Trey Amos, who was recruited as a defensive back for the Ragin’ Cajuns, likely surpasses all the great players he’s had in the past like Gabe Fuselier, Jason Pellerin and Peter LeBlanc, even Alex Johnson when he was at Carencro, Indest said Wednesday. He said the same thing to those who had gathered in the CHS library Wednesday to witness Amos signing his college papers.
“I’ve never had a kid who I could put it on his shoulders the way I did with him,” Indest said. “There’s on doubt, I think this kid’s got possible NFL potential.”
At what position remains up in the air. Though he is expected to play cornerback in college, Indest spoke with Cajuns head coach Billy Napier, and Napier loves what Amos can do with the ball in his hands.
“After talking to Coach Napier, I don’t think that (Amos playing defensive back) is a lock,” Indest said.
And he wouldn’t be surprised to see Amos get immediate playing time, no matter the position, Indest said.
Amos rushed for 1,410 yards and 26 touchdowns on 135 carries as a senior and completed 51 of 88 passes for 887 yards with 11 TDs as a senior.
Amos said he just has to wait and see what the team’s plans are for him.
Amos considered several other schools with offers from Tennessee, Louisiana Tech and South Alabama, among others. Originally he had a lot of interest in Louisiana Tech, but after thinking long and hard felt UL Lafayette was the best option.
“I just see a building process dealing with them, and I think Coach Napier’s doing a good job getting the team together and building that bond, which I like,” he said. “That’s just one of those things that stuck out to me.”
Though his decision really wasn’t based on the school’s proximity to home, Amos said he is glad his family will be able to attend all the home games easily.
“It’s a blessing, seeing your family in the crowd cheering for you and wishing you the best,” he said. “It’s just what any person would want when you’re playing football.”
Amos said he went to most of the Cajuns’ games this year and enjoyed the vibe.
“I’m locked in,” he said. “I’m just ready to go.”