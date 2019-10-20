Catholic High runs away from West St. Mary

Trey Henry rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Amos added 172 yards and three scores on the ground as Catholic High reeled off 27 straight points over the first and second quarters to take control of the game and beat West St. Mary 62-20 Friday in District 7-2A.
Catholic High rolled up 482 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground against the Wolfpack, who managed 395 yards of offense against CHS, but turned the ball over on an interceptied once and failed to convert four times on fourth down.
With the win, CHS improves to 4-3 overall and a perfect 4-0 in district while WSM falls to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district.
The Panthers head to Houma to play winless Houma Christian Friday while West St. Mary plays host to Loreauville.
Loreauville 48,
Delcambre 7
LOREAUVILLE — Zy Alexander was a one-man wrecking crew Friday night as the Loreauville quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards and two more scores on only four carries as LHS blew past Delcambre 48-7 in District 7-2A.
Alexander had touchdown passes for 37, 46 and 54 yards and touchdown runs of 55 and 39 yards for the Tigers, who improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district with the win.
Parker Nunez rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (1-6, 0-4).
Loreuaville travels to West St. Mary Friday, Delcambre plays host to Jeanerette Friday.
Acadiana 46,
New Iberia 0
SCOTT — The Acadiana Wrecking Rams blew open a close game with a 33 point second quarter as AHS beat New Iberia Senior High 46-0 Friday in District 3-5A.
Dillon Monette rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams, who improved to a perfect 7-0 and 4-0 in district.
Tyce Fusilier led NISH with 54 yards rushing while Matt Thomas added 28 yards and Alvin George finished with 23 yards on the ground.
NISH fell to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in district and play host to Comeaux next week.
Vermilion Catholic 42, Highland Baptist 10
ABBEVILLE — Drew Lege completed 12-of-17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and Travin Moore rushed for 71 yards as Vermilion Catholic jumped out to a 21-0 lead and cruised past Highland Baptist 42-10 Friday in District 8-A.
Moe Maxile added a touchdown rushing and on a punt return for the Eagles, who improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
Myles Liggans completed 27-of-44 passes for 166 yards for the Bears (3-4, 1-1) but was intercepted twice in the game. He also had 36 yards and a touchdown rushing in the loss.
Highland travels to Hanson Friday.
Centerville 35, Covenant Christian 0
HOUMA — Morty Frederick rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown as Ccnterville rebounded from its first loss of the season last week to crush Covenant Christian 35-0 in a District 8-A contest Friday.
Frederick, Treyvan Guilbeau, Braden Gaspard and Tyler Gunner each had a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 2-1 district) while Amarion Chahatman added an interception return for a score in the win, which guaranteed Centerville a winning record for the first time in school history.
The best regular season record in football for Centerville previously was 5-5 which the Bulldogs did twice.
Individual statistics for Covenant Christian (2-4, 0-2) were not available.
Centerville travels to Vermilion Catholic Friday.
Ascension Catholic 27, Erath 14
ERATH — Bryce Leonard completed 6-of-10 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Jai Williams rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown as Class A power Ascension Catholic jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held on to beat Erath 27-14 Friday in a non-district game.
Williams scored on a 70 yard run to open the game and J’Mond Tapp added a seven yard run in the second quarter as the visting Bulldogs (7-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Bobcats.
Erath responded with a two yard run from Tucker Derise to cut the lead to 14-7 at halftime but the Bulldogs added two touchdown passes in the second half to build a 27-7 lead.
Erath (3-4) was led by Lane Leblanc with 106 yards rushing.
EHS returns to District 8-3 play Friday at St. Martinville.