Catholic High routs AES, 12-2, to open playoffs

Catholic High softball coach Angela Badeaux has been preaching patience at the plate to the Lady Panthers, who responded accordingly in a 12-2 rout of Ascension Episcopal in five innings on Tuesday.
With the first-round playoff win over the No. 9 Blue Gators, No. 8 CHS advanced to the quarterfinals where the Lady Panthers will travel to No. 1 Notre Dame.
On Tuesday, five different Lady Panthers had at least two hits, led by Jody Suire’s three hits.
“We had some good at-bats and no errors in the field,” Badeaux said. “Jody Suire was clutch for us with 5 RBIs. She earned her keep today. As a senior, what a way to go out at home.”
Suire had a triple, while Riley White, Laurie Badeaux, Braye Bernard and Mia Porrier each collected two hits.
“We executed well at the plate,” Badeaux said. “Sometimes we’re not patient enough. We have a tendency to help the opposing pitcher out too much. But we were patient today and took our time at the plate like we should.”
CHS (12-15) earned five walks with Kayla Broussard coaxing two.
“It’s hard to be patient at the plate at times,” Badeaux said. “When you have a 3-0 count and they throw you something good, you want to go after that pitch.
“We were patient tonight, though. We worked on that all year, trying to be patient at the plate. And then being aggressive when it’s time to be aggressive.”
Laurie Badeaux was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
“Laurie has been my hot bat all season,” Angela Badeaux said. “She has the highest batting average (.450) and she leads the team in RBIs (30). Jody is right behind her.”
Michelle Sapienza and Whtie each doubled for CHS, which stole seven bases. Bernard led the way with three steals.
“We like to be aggressive on the base paths, especially when we have room to be aggressive,” Badeaux said.
Porrier pitched a complete game and allowed five hits with five strikeouts.
“Mia is a freshman. She has a lot to look forward to,” said Badeaux, who plans to have her team focused for the next round at Notre Dame (26-5).
“It’s mental,” Badeaux said. “If I can prepare these girls mentally tomorrow, we’ll give them a run in the next round. We played well today, but this was not our best game.
“We’re going to put our best foot forward. The team that is slated to be the best team doesn’t always win. How awesome would it be to give Notre Dame a good fight and possibly win?
Badeaux said CHS lost three seniors last year and have three this year.
“We’re young,” she said. “We played very well today, but this was not our best game.”
White threw out two consecutive Blue Gators who were attempting to steal second base.
“That was major,” Badeaux said. “We have a great catcher in Riley White.”
After the Lady Panthers began the season 2-10, they turned it around by winning six of their next seven games. Badeaux said her team was hungry after the District 7-2A title slipped out of its grasp.
“Look, we fell short in district,” said Badeaux, whose club went 5-2 in league play. “We beat Houma Christian, the district champs.
“We fell short in the Loreauville and Delcambre games, too. We beat Delcambre in a non-district game. That was a big deal for us. We wanted to earn that district title, but we fell short.”
The Lady Panthers are now focused on a higher goal.
“We’re ready,” Badeaux said. “I told the girls that we’re going to go and play our best game. We’re going to execute on every play and every at-bat. That’s what we’re going to do.”