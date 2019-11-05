The Catholic High Panthers and the Westgate Tigers are still ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 Polls in their respective classes.
Catholic High (6-3) is still ranked ninth in the Class 2A poll, ahead of Episcopal High of Baton Rouge and right below West St. John.
Lafayette Christian Academy leads the Class 2A poll with 118 points and nine first-place votes with Notre Dame in second with 111 points and the other first-place vote.
Westgate (7-2) is still getting votes in the Class 4A poll. The Tigers received six votes which puts them at 16th in the rankings, right behind Minden and ahead of Warren Easton.
Lakeshore, which beat Westgate two weeks ago, is still atop the Class 4A poll with 119 points and nine first-place votes while St. Thomas More, which Westgat beat three weeks ago in a District 5-4A contest, is second with 96 points and the remaining first-place vote.
WHS’ District 5-4A foe Carencro, which the Tigers play Thursday night, is ranked eighth with 50 points in the latest poll.
In Class 5A, Archbishop Rummel moved to the top of the poll with a 21-20 win over John Curtis Friday. The Raiders have 115 points and six first-place votes while Catholic High of Baton Rouge remains No. 2 with 109 points and three first-place votes.
John Curtis fell to third in the poll with 105 points and the remaining first-place vote.
District 3-5A member Acadiana High is in fifth place with 84 points.
In Class 3A, St. James remains atop the poll with 118 points and eight first-place votes while Sterlington is in second with 112 points and the remaining two first-place votes.
In Class A, Calvary Baptist is ranked No. 1 with 119 points and nine first-place votes while Ascension Catholic is second with 111 points and the remaining first-place vote. The final poll of the season will be released before the playoffs.