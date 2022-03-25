The Catholic High School softball team claimed another important victory on Wednesday, beating Opelousas 15-0 to improve to 6-15 this season with district play heating up.
Starting pitcher Mia Poirier pitched all three innings of a near-perfect game, throwing 35 strikes in 39 pitches and recording seven strikeouts. The Lady Panthers spent most of their at-bats watching balls either hit the dirt or sail over their heads, picking up just two hits all game and taking 20 walks.
Bailey Mire led the Lady Panthers offensively with four runs and two RBIs. Emma Hamner (2 runs, 1 RBI), Rie Fletcher (2 runs, 1 RBI), Reese Green (1 run, 1 RBI) and Emma Menard (1 run, 1 RBI) also contributed to the win.
For head coach Nelda Pontiff, the win served as a way to give game time to her younger players as well as prepare for their district rivalry game against Loreauville on Thursday.
“We got to play some of our younger girls, which was our goal,” she said. “When you play weaker teams, you want to give everyone opportunities. We’re trying to build for district, so of course we have to begin with the starters and try to get a jump on them and then roll with it after.”
Pontiff said that her team is finally recovering from a string of injuries they suffered early in the season, and will be looking to avenge their early-season 20-4 loss to Loreauville.
“We’re going to be out here working hard tomorrow because we want to hit district running,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a much better game (against Loreauville). Our starters are back from injuries that we had at the start of the season. We were really shaky in the beginning, so hopefully tomorrow will be a better turnout.”
The Lady Panthers have struggled with consistency this season, but injuries and a new coaching staff played a part in the results. The team played a defensively solid game against Opelousas and, now that the team is mostly healed up, will be looking to finish the season with a winning record.