Catholic High Panthers ready to renew rivalry with tough VC squad

Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny got a taste of the Panthers’ rivalry with Vermilion Catholic when he was an assistant at the Abbeville school a several years ago.
“I know the rivalry all too well,” said Wattigny, whose team kicks off the regular season at VC on Friday.
The Screamin’ Eagles are 39-8 over the past four years with an 8-1 mark in 2020. The two schools didn’t meet last year when the regular season was pushed back because of COVID-19.
VC will be breaking in a new quarterback in Mikie Bazar, who takes over for Drew Lege. As a junior, Bazar was a big-play receiver for the Eagles.
“He is their highlight player,” Wattigny said of the 6-1, 185-pounder, who is expected to be more of a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to run the ball.
The Eagles graduated two receivers who combined for 100 receptions, but Wattigny said there are talented players set to step in.
“They have good size at the receiver position and good size up front,” he said. “They’re going to be using tight ends more than they did in the past.”
When the Panthers have the ball, they’ll likely be staring at 3-3 stack defense with seven returning starters.
“You never can tell what teams are going to do versus our option offense, but their defense is based out of the 3-3,” Wattigny said. “It’s a challenging look for an offensive line because of the angles. It’s tough for the offensive linemen to get to those guys. We hope to get into some formations to make it not as challenging.”
CHS dropped a 28-0 decision to Westgate in the Iberia Parish Jamboree last week.
“KK Reno was one guy away from scoring a touchdown on the opening kickoff,” Wattigny said. “Then we came out and picked up a first down. Some really good stuff seemed to be happening, but we went backwards from that point on.
“We couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively. We had a turnover returned for a touchdown that took the wind out of our sails. It was disappointing to see a lack of execution on some things that we had been doing so well.”
Wattigny said that senior lineman Russell Lewis is probable for Week 1.
“We’ve been missing his presence since he got injured in the second quarter last year against Loreauville,” said the CHS coach, who also hopes to have injured linebacker Ridge Bayard available Friday.