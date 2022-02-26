Fresh off of a stellar first round win over Ascension Episcopal, the No. 6 seed Catholic High boys basketball team proved unable to cope with the physical mismatch in their second round game against the No. 3 seed Lafayette Christian Academy Knights, losing 60-35.
Tristan Lewis led the scoring for the Panthers with 7 points. KK Reno added six 6, followed by Russell Davis and Jaiden Mitchell who each scored 5. The Panthers shot 7 from 21 from the free throw line.
Coach Casey McGrew credited LCA’s size advantage as the key difference between the two teams.
“There were physical mismatches everywhere, but for the age of my players and the size of my players, they never gave up,” he said. “I told them at the end of the game that I was very proud of them. We lost the game off of shooting, they shot the ball a lot better than we shot the ball.”
McGrew added that the Knight’s defensive performance put the Panthers off of their game and limited their offensive opportunities.
“Defensively, they didn’t let us get comfortable,” he said. “We had to take longer shots, quicker shots, shots that are very highly contested. Those are usually your lower percentage shots. We didn’t get many ‘catch and shoots’ last night, and those are your high percentage shots.”
Russell Davis, Catholic High’s power forward, ran into foul trouble early against LCA. McGrew said that it was part of the plan, and credited Davis’ defensive work.
“That was part of my plan, to substitute guys to try and get (LCA) in foul trouble,” he said. “I had enough guys on the bench that I could put a guy on somebody just enough to get him aggravated and try to draw some fouls and get them in foul trouble. I didn’t pull Russell because of the fouls that he had, I pulled him because he was tired. He was fighting and boxing and beating up down low with those big guys and that takes a lot of energy out of you.”
McGrew also spoke highly of his freshmen players, one of which went into the game with a serious injury.
“One of my freshmen had a fractured toe,” McGrew said. “We didn’t say anything at the beginning of the game, we were kind of hoping that he could go in and still play at 100%, but I don’t think he was at 100 percent. I think those two freshmen learned a lot this season. We played a really tough schedule.”
Fans of Catholic High can take pride in their team’s performance. The Lafayette Christian Academy players, parents, and fans behaved in a reprehensible manner all night, but the character of the Panther players was on display for all to see. Catholic High showed what true sportsmanship looks like.
McGrew echoed the same sentiments, adding that his team’s performance this season has gone above and beyond his expectations.
“I’m proud of these guys,” he said. “12-2 in district, co-champs with Franklin, I couldn’t have asked for more from those kids. For the age group that I was playing in most of the games, they really surprised me.”
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of those guys. I can’t wait until next year. We’re going to work hard in the off season, there’s a lot of stuff that I’ve been putting in their heads and they’re all willing to do it, so they’re ready. They know what it takes to be champions now, so hopefully they put in the work.”