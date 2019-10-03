Sydnee Raheem had nine kills and four blocks as Catholic High opened Division IV, District 2 play with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Patterson Thursday.
Abigail Richthofen added eight kills and four aces while Madison Bienvenu had eight kills. 14 digs and an ace as the Lady Panthers improved to 22-4 overall and 1-0 in district.
Anna Angelle finished with 18 assists and an ace and Allyson Baquet had eight digs and two aces for the Lady Panthers, who return to action Monday at home against Beau Chene.
Individual statistics for Patterson (10-3, 0-1) were not available.
Opelousas 3, Westgate 2
Down two sets to one, Westgate rallied to force a deciding fifth set but the Lady Tigers fell short in a 25-20, 14-25, 14-25, 25-21, 14-16 loss to Opelousas High Thursday.
Megan Laurents led WHS with seven aces, seven assists and four kills; Sophia Babineaux added three aces, six kills and six digs; Jolie Gary had five aces, a kill and 19 digs and Bailey Ambrose finished with four kills and two blocks.
Westgate fell to 4-18 overall and open Division II, District 2 play Thursday at home against Breaux Bridge.