The Catholic High boys soccer team travelled to New Iberia Senior High for its first non-tournament game of the season, a 1-1 draw that saved all the excitement for the final minutes.
NISH dominated possession early, using the strong center back pairing of Matthew Clay and Hayden Norris to force the Panthers back into their own half for extended durations.
Catholic High, still struggling with injuries from last week’s Copa Acadiana tournament, set out to play a tight, defensively sound formation and capitalize on Yellow Jacket mistakes with quick counter attacks.
Despite numerous touches in the opposition penalty area, NISH was unable to find the back of the net. The second half was more of the same until desperation for goals forced a Yellow Jacket formation switch that gave the Panthers room to counter-attack with pace.
With only a few minutes remaining in the game, Catholic High maneuvered into the NISH half, and following defensive confusion from the Yellow Jackets, Catholic High’s Jackson Morris was able to finally break the stalemate and give his team the lead.
NISH answered back quickly, their starting goalkeeper turned striker Bailey Lee placing a shot past the CHS goalkeeper and into the net. The frantic energy continued for the remaining few minutes, as both teams sought another goal and the victory, but the match ended in a draw following a rash of fouls by NISH.
Jackson Morris, Catholic High’s goal scorer, said the key to the goal was to be at the right place at the right time.
“We found a way to bring the energy and got the ball in the net,” he said. “Our first three games, we were struggling with that.
“I like the energy that we brought. In the first half, we just had to hold them, the second half came down to the wire. Inside 10 minutes, we had to but a ball in the goal, and it came to my feet. One touch and it’s going in.”
Catholic High head coach Troy Arceneaux said he is proud of his team for overcoming adversity and fighting until the final whistle.
“It got real exciting, the boys sustained multiple injuries and that’s always difficult to see,” Arceneaux said. “I’m super proud of the boys, they rallied no matter the injuries that we faced, went back on the field and played hard.”
“It’s a little disappointing to walk away with a tie because we gave that ball up simply from a lack of communication. A lack of communication in the end is what got us and it’s definitely something that we are going to work on further.”
NISH head coach Casey Friend said that while there were positives to take away from his team’s performance, a lack of quality ultimately cost them the win.
“We dominated play for pretty much 70 minutes of the game,” said Friend. “We did a lot of things that I wanted to do with the formation, but at the end of the day we lacked quality when we needed it.”
“At the end of the day, when the ball finds one of your better players, you expect it to go in. Maybe we’re in a slump, I don’t know. Catholic High played fantatsically, I give it up for Troy (Arceneaux) and those boys because they played with just 3 men on the bench. His goalkeeper and centerbacks were phenomenal. They slowed the game down, booted it when needed, and the goalkeeper is ‘man of the match’ for me.”
Catholic High are now 0-3-1 on the season, and will host Lafayette High in their next match on Friday. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m.
NISH is now 1-3-2 and will host Beau Chene on Thursday. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.