In search of its first state title, Catholic High’s boys soccer team advanced to the Division IV semifinals by thumping district rival Vermilion Catholic 4-0 at home on Tuesday.
Back in early January, the two clubs met in the IV-3 league opener and tied 2-2.
In the quarterfinal rematch, however, the No. 2 Panthers applied immense pressure from the start.
The seventh-seeded visitors were able to escape an early barrage of shots with some feisty play from their goalkeeper, but it was only a matter of time before shots began to find purchase for the Panthers (11-6-5).
Junior Thomas Morris scored twice in the first half and senior Parker Breaux added a goal and an assist as CHS held a commanding 3-0 lead at intermission.
“It’s sticking to gameplan,” Arceneaux said. “The gameplan is the Bible. When the boys tend to deviate from that gameplan, we might get out of shape. We hold and stick with our gameplan each and every game.
“It changes from time to time. You may hear me yelling, ‘Be patient! Build,’ because they know the gameplan. They know I’m looking for the execution of that plan and when they stay focused, that’s what happens.”
The Panthers, who will host the winner of No. 3 Newman/No. 6 Menard in the semis, are getting healthy again at the perfect time.
“Thomas is coming off an injury,” his coach said. “He came back strong. We’re finally starting to play together more up-top, releasing the ball, finding the windows and helping each other out as teammates. Not just trying to be a glory hog and shoot all the goals.
“The guys are distributing the ball well for our team to have the opportunities, and that’s when we capitalize. That’s when we see the beautiful game played.”
VC, which finished 12-3-6 in only its third varsity season, was afforded scarce chances at the net in the opening 20 minutes.
“Holding possession — not giving the ball to the opponent for an opportunity — keeps the ball in our court,” Arceneaux said. “We dictate the game. We dictate the speed of the game and hone in on that execution.
“Seeing the teamwork and each of those players giving it up for their brother on the field — it speaks volumes for this club. We try to focus on team-building every day, every practice. Doing the work and passing it on. If you do the work and draw the attention — you play the cross and there’s a shot on goal — it’s a team victory.”
Early during the season, the Panthers lost coach’s son Brice Arceneaux to injury. The starting goalie, freshman William Russell, has also been banged up as both suffered concussions.
“Russell showed show much promise last season in middle school,” his coach said.
“When he came up through the ranks, it seemed that he grew a foot or two. He’s a great little player. He has a great mind. This is probably his second game back from a concussion.
“My son played the first 1/4 or 1/3 of the season and then sustained a concussion. He was a hard player to find a replacement for. No. 43 (freshman Colin Nguyen) was very timid at first trying to fulfill that role. We struggled at first trying to fill that position. We kept subbing people out and couldn’t find the right combination. Finally, we have that combination. We’re back on track.”
And at just the right time.